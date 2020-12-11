CANANDAIGUA — The people who caused an accident on Route 332 earlier this week exceeded 90 mph in a 40 mph zone, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said during a press conference late Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office identified the woman who died in Tuesday’s accident, which occurred just north of the city limits. Rachel L. Pierce, 39, of Jefferson Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her children, ages 12 and 17, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Police said Pierce was racing a fellow Jefferson Avenue resident, Jasen T. Ray, 29, in the southbound lanes when both vehicles collided with a tractor-trailer that was turning onto Airport Road.