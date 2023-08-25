PALMYRA — A Newark woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
The Wayne County sheriff’s office said Barbara G. Farnsworth, 89, of Gurnee Road, passed a stop sign at the intersection of Gurnee Road and Route 31 and drove into the path of another motorist around 12:46 p.m.
Farnsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, who was not identified, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for what deputies described as minor injuries.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team assisted, as did the Port Gibson Fire Department, Finger Lakes Ambulance, Port Gibson EMS, state police, and state Environmental Conservation police.