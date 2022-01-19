PENN YAN — While the highly publicized case of a Yates County midwife has been settled, the same can’t be said for her alleged accomplice.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Melissa Carman rejected a plea offer from his office recently. A trial is scheduled for May, Casella added.
Carman, a resident of Belfast, Allegany County, faces a felony charge of unauthorized practice of a profession and a misdemeanor charge of hindering prosecution. She is accused of helping Elizabeth Catlin with her midwife practice and giving Catlin prescription maternity drugs without a prescription.
In December, Catlin was sentenced to five years of probation and 250 hours of community service for unauthorized practice of the profession of midwifery. She pleaded guilty to the low-level felony charge in September, when nearly 100 other charges she faced were dropped.
Catlin was arrested twice in 2018. State police said she was working as a midwife for many years without state certification — a master’s degree is required for that — and after her first arrest she continued to run an illegal midwife practice in the county. During the three years Catlin’s case was pending, she had the support of numerous members of the Mennonite community and organizations that advocate for home childbirth, with those supporters attending her court appearances.
Home childbirth backers have criticized New York as being among the few states that don’t recognize certified professional midwives; Catlin is certified as such. They are trying to get that changed in the state Legislature.
Carman joined Catlin and other home birth advocates during a virtual press conference in 2020 after they were charged.
“This is a travesty and a modern-day witch hunt,” Carman said.
Casella said his offer was for Carman to plead guilty to the felony and be on interim probation for a year.
“If she was good on probation, she would withdraw the plea to the felony and be sentenced on the misdemeanor only,” he said by email. “The offer is revoked now and she is on for trial in May.”