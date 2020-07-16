WATERLOO — A village resident is seeking approval to build a coop so that she can raise chickens.
East River Street resident Cindy Doverspike has applied for a variance from the village Zoning Board of Appeals. The board will consider the matter, along with two other items, at its July 23 meeting. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Doverspike is asking for a variance from the village zoning code allowing her to install an 8-by-24-by-8-foot chicken coop on her property.
The three hearings will be conducted by conference call July 23 at Village Hall. The public can participate through comments or questions by calling 1-571-317-3122. The access code is 898-244-333.
In addition to participating in the conference call, the public can submit comments ahead of the meeting by calling Village Hall at (315) 539-9131 or emailing villageoffice@waterloony.com.