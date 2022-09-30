SYRACUSE — The mother of a Syracuse-area teen who died following a February incident at Bristol Mountain is suing the ski resort.
In a complaint filed Monday in state Supreme Court in Onondaga County, Lisa Cuomo alleges that Troser Management, the company that runs Bristol Mountain, was negligent in the maintenance and control of a terrain park where her son Christian was injured Feb. 21. He died two days later.
In court documents, Cuomo claims the terrain park had unmarked, ultrahazardous conditions not apparent to Christian — specifically the landing area for a professional ski jump.
Before Feb. 21, according to court papers, Troser had removed the jump and left only an unmarked landing area. Christian, during his use of the terrain park, tried to navigate what he believed to be a terrain park feature.
In a news release after the incident, the Ontario County sheriff’s office said Christian, who was wearing a helmet, landed face first. He died two days later at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester.
Christian, 15, lived in Manlius, Onondaga County. He was a student at Christian Brothers Academy in suburban Syracuse.
The complaint does not list a dollar amount for damages, including alleged wrongful death.
The Stanley Law Offices of Syracuse is representing Lisa Cuomo. The office did not respond to an email from the Times seeking comment on the case.
An email from the Times to Troser Management was not returned.
The company has up to 30 days to answer the complaint.