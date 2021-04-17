ROCHESTER — The woman shot by her parole officer last fall in Canandaigua is suing the officer.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in New York City by the law firm of Roth & Roth. The case will be heard in federal court in Rochester, with Rochester law firm Easton Thompson Kasparek Shiffrin listed as co-counsel.
While the named plaintiff is Supreme Hines, the complaint refers to her as Chanel Hines, a young Black transgender woman. The defendant is Jeffrey Smith.
Smith went to the Woodridge Motel on the morning of Nov. 3 to arrest Hines for an alleged parole violation. An Ontario County sheriff’s deputy, Seth Jones, was there as well.
According to court documents, Hines let Smith and Jones in her room and was told she was under arrest. The attorneys claim Smith was negligent for not handcuffing Hines at that time.
Hines asked Smith if she could get items from her car, which was parked near her room. Smith searched the car, did not find weapons, then went with Hines to get her personal items.
According to the complaint, Smith later let Hines go back to her car — by herself — with her keys. Hines got in the car, started it and made a slow K-turn.
The attorneys allege Smith jumped on the hood of the car and fired seven shots through the windshield, hitting Hines five times in the chest and arm. She was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where she was treated and later released.
At the time of the incident, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Hines accelerated toward Smith and hit him. Henderson said Smith shot through the windshield, hitting Hines three times.
“The parole officer feared for his life and chose to use his duty weapon,” Henderson said.
The lawsuit alleges shards of glass hit Hines in the face, leaving her blind in one eye. It also claims Hines underwent several surgeries after the incident and will need more.
Henderson and Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts could not be reached Friday to learn the results of an investigation into the incident. Ritts is prosecuting a trial this week.
Attorneys for Roth & Roth and Easton Thompson Kasparek Shiffrin did not respond to an email from the Times seeking comment on the lawsuit.
A spokesperson for the state Attorney General’s office, which could represent Smith, said the office had not received a request for representation as of Friday.