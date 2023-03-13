WATERLOO — In what Seneca County’s district attorney called a surprising development, a woman accused of dousing her baby with lighter fluid and trying to set the child on fire pleaded guilty Monday in county court.
Lisbeth Collado pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted assault on the day a hearing in her case was scheduled.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said the plea is in full satisfaction of the grand jury indictment against Collado. The indictment included charges of attempted murder and arson.
Collado and her husband, Jamie Avery Jr., were arrested last May following an incident at Love’s Travel Stops in Tyre. Sheriff’s deputies and numerous officers from area police agencies, along with area firefighters, responded to the site just after 5:30 a.m. following several 911 calls. They arrived to find several small fires inside the building, all of which were extinguished quickly.
Sheriff Tim Luce said Avery and Collado doused a 1-year-old girl in flammable liquid and tried — unsuccessfully — to set the child on fire. The child was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and taken to Geneva General Hospital.
Police later learned another child, a 3-year-old boy, was in a nearby tractor-trailer. Since the truck was locked, deputies forced their way into the cab and found the boy with a head injury. The boy was taken to Geneva General before being flown by LifeNet Air Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Police said at the time both children were expected to make full recoveries.
Luce noted that Avery, a tractor-trailer driver, is from Florida but has ties to the Syracuse area. Sinkiewicz said Collado is from Florida, also.
Sinkiewicz indicated Avery and Collado are married and both children are theirs. However, the DA and police said the motive for their alleged acts is unclear and may never be explained.
Sinkiewicz said Collado is scheduled to be sentenced May 10 by Judge Barry Porsch to nine years in prison followed by five years of parole. That is the same sentence Avery was to receive after pleading guilty to attempted assault in December. Avery, however, has moved to withdraw his plea. Sinkiewicz said a hearing in that case is scheduled for March 24.
Area attorney Rome Canzano is representing Avery, while local attorney Joe Sapio is representing Collado.