Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wayne and Ontario counties. Greatest accumulations inland from the Lake Ontario shore. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with snow covered roads and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&