GENEVA — The Geneva Woman’s Club will hold its annual election of officers Monday at the Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge, beginning at noon.
Nominations and a slate of officers have been completed. A full roast beef dinner prepared by Pete Gillotte will be provided to current paid-up members. The club’s annual dues are $50 and can be paid at the luncheon or during the month of June.
Those planning to attend should contact a club member or call 315-719-8628 to make a reservation. At the luncheon the club will present its annual $300 scholarship to a Geneva student to be named.
In other club news, $100 was donated to Historic Geneva recently and another $100 each to the Geneva Public Library and March of Dimes.
The club is organizing a bus trip in August. Sign-up sheets will be handed out in June. The cost to members of $39 includes bus fare, lunch at the Avon Inn, and admission to a play at Bristol Playhouse. Bus pickup will be in Geneva.