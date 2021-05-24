AUBURN — Women March in Seneca Falls is one of four organizations sponsoring a talk by author Julie Suk at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St.
Suk is the author of “We the Women: The Unstoppable Mothers of the Equal Rights Amendment.’’
The event consists of a 90-minute in-person discussion and book signing. Suk will present the history of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the Constitution through the voices of women, past and present, who were and are relentlessly pursuing its inclusion in the Constitution. The amendment was proposed by Alice Paul in Seneca Falls in 1923.
Doors open at 4 p.m. for a free tour of the Equal Rights Heritage Center. The book discussion and book signing follows at 5 p.m. The tour and book talk are free and copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event. Masks are required.
For those unable to attend, the event will be live-streamed on the 1st Amendment-1st Vote Inc. Facebook page.
Suk is a law professor, Constitutional scholar and senior research scholar at the Yale Law School and professor of sociology and political science at the Graduate Center of City University of New York.
For more information, call Melina Carnicelli at (315) 277-0271.