SENECA FALLS — Just in time for the 100th day of Joe Biden’s presidency and Kamala Harris’ vice presidency, Women March in Seneca Falls has issued a free, virtual production called “A Feminist Declaration for a Just America.’’
The group’s lead organizer, Susan Scheuerman, said the 35-minute video declaration, which it is calling a “Manifesta,” highlights women’s rights rallies and marches over the past four years. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will participate.
The Manifesta’s 14 aims are imaged as vignettes by the “Per-Sister” producers, highlighting overarching themes of justice, equity and inclusion necessary for a more just America.
The video premieres at noon today on Facebook and YouTube. To read more about it, visit http://bit.ly/WMinSFmanifesta.
For more information, contact Scheuerman at (315) 247-6096 or susanscheuerman5@gmail.com.