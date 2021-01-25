SENECA FALLS — Since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, Women March in Seneca Falls had conducted a protest event each January in support of women’s rights.
They were held Jan. 20, or the Saturday closest to that date. The first march, in January 2017, drew about 10,000 people and featured a video message from Hillary Clinton, who Trump defeated.
This year, no march has been held.
“Upon learning of the Biden/Harris aims for the first 100 days of their administration, we decided to focus our activism and leadership this year on crafting a Feminist Declaration, a ‘manifesta’ to redirect America to a sane, just and equitable social order,” explained Women March lead organizer Susan Scheuerman. “In lieu of our annual January rally and march, Women March in Seneca Falls is opting to honor the Biden/Harris administration on their 100th day in office, on April 30, with a detailed and focused Feminist Declaration for a Just America.”
Scheuerman said the declaration will persist and insist on these causes:
• Preserving and protecting our democracy.
• Environmental care and justice.
• Equitable health care for all.
• Campaign finance and election reform.
• Equitable access to quality education.
• Criminal justice reform.
• Gender equity.
• Equitable human rights protections.
• Immediate ban on automatic weapons.
• Sensible gun control laws and enforcement.
• United States recommitting to global leadership responsibilities.
• Economic justice for all.
• And end to systematic racism, sexism, and misogyny.
• Condemnation of white supremacy and hate crimes.
From now until Feb. 15, Women March in Seneca Falls invites the members of the public who embrace the 2021 Feminist Declaration to add their voice to the manifesta. Organizers ask for one suggested action under any one of the declaration categories.
“When suggestions are vetted and collated, the manifesta will be forwarded to President Biden and Vice President Harris on their 100th day in office as a feminist agenda for their first term,” Scheuerman said.
Suggestions should be sent to Women March in Seneca Falls via Facebook at www.facebook.com/womenmarchsenecafalls. The Feminist Declaration will be released publicly April 30, along with a virtual message from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.