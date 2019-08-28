SENECA FALLS — Three women, two of them from Rochester, will be presented 2019 “Keeper of the Flame” awards by the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
The awards will be presented to Fox Rochester TV news anchor Ginny Ryan, Rochester designer and philanthropist Gail Riggs, and “The New Yorker” magazine executive editor Dorothy Wickenden on Sept. 14, the same day the Hall of Fame will formally honor 11 new inductees to the Hall.
The ceremonies will be at the del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre.
The Keeper of the Flame award recognizes women for carrying the torch of foremothers and for inspiring present and future generations of women.
Ryan, a Rochester native, was hired as a news reporter for 13WHAM TV news in Rochester in 1987. In 1991, she began anchoring 13WHAM news at 5 p.m. with Doug Emblidge and at 11 p.m. with Don Alhart. In 2012, she became anchor at 10 p.m on 13WHAM on Fox. In 2018, Ryan and Emblidge were inducted as a team into the New York State Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
Ryan is an Athena Award nominee and recipient of the Professional Achievement Award from the Victor Chamber of Commerce. She has served on the boards of Visiting Nurse Service, Heritage Christian Services Foundation, CMAC and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester.
Riggs has raised thousands of dollars for charities, including the Women’s Hall of Fame and the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum in Rochester, through sales of handbags and scarves that she designed.
Wickenden in a 1976 graduate of William Smith College in Geneva. She has worked in journalism since graduating, editing and writing for “The New Yorker,” “The New Republic,” The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and “The Wilson Quarterly.” She has won the Hobart and William Smith Colleges President’s Medal.
The Hall will induct 11 new members at 2:45 p.m. Nine inductees are living and will be in attendance. Two will be inducted posthumously: artist and activist Rose O’Neill and Rochester area Congresswoman and advocate Louise Slaughter.
Other inductees include: attorney and activist Gloria Allred; professor and activist Angela Davis; professor, lawyer and advocate Sarah Deer; actress and activist Jane Fonda; Air Force retiree and activist Nicole Malachowski; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; composer Laurie Spiegel; fashion designer and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg; and biologist Flossie Wong-Staal.
Their inductions will bring the number of American women inducted into the Hall since 1969 to 287.
The Hall is at 76 Fall St. and will soon move into new facilities in the renovated former Seneca Knitting Mill building on the south side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal downtown. Seneca Falls is the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement and hosted the first women’s rights convention in July 19-20, 1848.
Seneca Falls also is the site of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park.