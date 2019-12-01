SENECA FALLS — With a goal of raising $20,000, the National Women’s Hall of Fame is conducting an online auction until 9 p.m. Dec. 19.
The auction began Thanksgiving night.
Proceeds will go to educational outreach and exhibits at the Hall of Fame’s new museum at 1 Canal St., the former Seneca Knitting Mill, when it opens in the spring. To obtain information on the auction, how to bid and view the items up for auction, visit the website www.womenofthehall.org.
Items auctioned include a chocolate and wine combination, an overnight stay and breakfast at the Whitby New York City Hotel, Li Destri whiskey and bar-ware set, and a $200 certificate for del Lago Resort & Casino.
Winning bidders can pick up items at the current Hall of Fame, 76 Fall St. Items can be shipped for an additional fee.