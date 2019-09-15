TYRE — The woman drawing the loudest cheers and whistles for being inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame Saturday was U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
“I am deeply humbled and honored to be among so many powerful and accomplished women,’’ Sotomayor said, looking at the other inductees on the stage.
“You have impacted my life. You inspire me to do more,’’ she said.
Appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama in 2009, Sotomayor grew up in a New York City housing project and was raised by a widowed mother. She talked of the women in her life who challenged her, starting with her mother and grandmother.
“They constantly instilled values in me to live to uphold. I learned about the love of family and the need to help communities in need,’’ she said, noting they “ingrained in me a passion for the value of education.’’
“My mother worked to instill a desire to seize the opportunities education gives us. My brother, who is here today, is a physician in Syracuse, so it worked for both of us,’’ she said.
Sotomayor also cited the impact of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and current Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“They opened the door to the courthouse for me. They have stood by my side all the way. This honor makes me think of unsung heroines whose shoulders we stand on,’’ Sotomayor said.
“They have taught all of us not to be bystanders in life. We have an obligation to strive to improve the lives of all around us every day.’’
Inductee Jane Fonda had her Hall medal placed around her neck by previous inductee and para-Olympian Aimee Mullen.
“She’s an icon,” Mullen said. “When I met her, she asked about my prosthetic legs, how they worked. She is very curious and empathetic. She asked about my workouts. She’s a force of nature.”
Fonda devoted much of her remarks on the urgency of climate change, saying women need to use newfound power “like you’ve never used it before’’ to effect change. She said recent research indicates the Earth has only 11 years before it reaches a tipping point — and she urged people to work to end drilling and hydrofracking and other gas and oil extractions.
“We need collective action and a social movement of an unparalleled scale,’’ Fonda said.
“And it will be women who will lead the way,’’ she added. “We will be in the forefront of the climate movement. We need to rise to the crisis,’’ she said, citing the efforts of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg who has dedicated her life to climate change.
“She has organized a national student strike for Sept. 20. I urge all students in this room to join her,’’ Fonda said.
Another rousing call to action was made by inductee Gloria Allred, a partner in a law firm that has handled more gender discrimination and sexual harassment case than any other firm in the country.
She was given her medal by Lily Ledbetter, a famous activist for women’s pay equity.
Allred cited Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony for their courageous fight for women’s rights, saying they inspired her.
“Early in my career, men attorneys tried to intimidate me, which wasn’t easy. It taught me that if you are committed, you can overcome. Fighting for your position is a duty,’’ she said, citing Rosa Parks as an unassuming, ordinary, unknown woman whose defiance of segregation is remembered by the world.
“I urge all of you to have your own Rosa Parks moment, your Judge Sonia Sotomayor moment every day. Challenge others to stand up for what’s right. Be fearless, find your voice,’’ she said.
Allred also issued a call to “finish the work of Alice Paul’’ and ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.
“Run for office. Resist. Insist and persist,’’ said she to a standing ovation.
Activist and educator Angela Davis seemed reluctant to accept an individual award.
“This room is full of accomplishments. After all, I spent two years in jail and was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list,’’ she said, with a smile. “I like to think of what we inductees have done is a shared endeavor and a collective achievement.”
“I was fortunate to be involved in socialism and feminism and movements for fighting discrimination and war. I accept this honor on behalf of those who came before me,’’ she said.
Sarah Deer, a Native American attorney from the Muscogee Creek tribe in Oklahoma, began her acceptance speech in her Muscogee language.
“That is the most endangered language in the world,’’ she said before translating her words into English.
“I hope I can amplify the voices of all Native women in the United States,’’ Deer said, noting that she is the 10th Native American women to be inducted into the Hall. “We need more.’’
Deer said her work is devoted to reverse the staggering statistic that 54 percent of all Native women have experienced rape.
Nicole Malachowski, a retired Air Force fighter pilot and the first woman to be part of the Thunderbirds demonstration flying squad, said she shied away from being cited as the “first to do something.’’
“Now I realize that’s wrong. If going first makes it easier for others who follow, then I say it’s a good thing,’’ she said.
Inducted posthumously was the late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter of Fairport, Monroe County, who died in 2018 after a 30-year career in Congress. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent a video message praising Slaughter for her uncompromising efforts for causes she believed in.
“If she was here today, she’d say stand up like a woman and never back down from a fight,’’ said her daughter, Laura Secatore.
Also inducted yesterday were cartoonist Rose O’Neill, musician Laurie Spiegel, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and scientist Flossie Wong-Staal.
This group of 11 new inductees brings the Hall of Fame membership to 287.