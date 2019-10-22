SENECA FALLS — The National Women’s Hall of Fame will close its facilities at 76 Fall St. Oct. 29 after spending nearly 50 years at that downtown location.
Hall officials announced the closing because they will begin the process of moving exhibits to its new home in the renovated Seneca Knitting Mill building at 1 Canal St.
“Moving in and establishing our presence at the new site will take time,” said Kate Bennett, president of the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors.
Bennett said closing the Fall Street location will enable staff and volunteers to “prepare exciting new exhibits and programs for public visitation at the former Seneca Knit site in the spring of 2020.”
The Hall was established in 1969. It was informally located at the former Eisenhower College, now New York Chiropractic College, for a short time before moving to the former Seneca Falls Savings Bank building in 1979.
The new site, a four-story building, was constructed in 1844. It will be open for monthly special events during the winter. A public open house will be held at the new site from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 8.
Bennett said the Hall of Fame plans to participate in the community’s It’s A Wonderful Life weekend Dec. 14-15, and it will help welcome visitors for the fourth annual Women’s March the weekend of Jan. 18-19, 2020.
“We will be active on social media and nominations are open for women to be nominated for consideration for induction in the class of 2021,” Bennett said. “Until the end of October, visitors are welcome at our current 76 Fall St. location.”
Seneca Falls is recognized as the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement. The Hall of Fame has enshrined 287 American women of achievement.
For more information, visit www.womenofthehall.org.