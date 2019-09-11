SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry and the Women’s Rights National Historical Park will present “An Evening with Dr. Sally Wagner” from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The event at the Wesleyan Chapel, 136 Fall St., is free and open to the public.
Wagner was awarded one of the first doctorate degrees in the country for work in women’s studies and was a founder of the first college-level woman’s studies program in the United States to offer student a minor in women’s studies.
She currently serves as an adjunct faculty member for the Renee Crown University Honors Program at Syracuse University and the St. John Fisher College Executive Leadership Program.
She is the author of numerous women’s history books and articles, with much of her work focusing on the Haudenosaunee influence on the women’s rights movement and suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Matilda Joslyn Gage.
Wagner wrote the faculty guide for “Not for Ourselves Alone,” Ken Burns’ documentary on Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, and appeared in that film and numerous history films and radio programs. She currently serves on the New York Suffrage Centennial Commission.
She is the founder and executive director of the Matilda Joslyn Gage Center for Social Justice Dialogue in Fayetteville and received the Katherine Coffey Award for outstanding service to museology from the Mid-Atlantic Association of Museums in 2012.