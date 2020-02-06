SENECA FALLS — The Women’s Rights National Historical Park will host two speakers this month to commemorate Black History Month and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
• At 11 a.m. Feb. 15, Dr. Barbara LeSavoy, associate professor in the Department of Women and Gender Studies at The College at Brockport, will present “Fannie Barrier Williams: 100 Years After Suffrage and the Legacies of Race, Gender and Civic Voice.” Her talk will spotlight Fannie Barrier Williams (1893-1918), an African American suffragist, writer, orator, and social justice reformer from Western New York who worked with Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass and Ida B. Wells Barnett.
Williams was born in Brockport. She was the first African American woman to graduate from the Brockport Normal School, which is now part of the State University of New York system as The College at Brockport. Fighting in an era of racial discrimination, Williams became a major national figure in social justice, civil rights, and gender issues. Placing her in the forefront in commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, the talk takes up questions on race, gender and empire with a focus on the mythologizing of equality for all women as it intersects suffrage movements.
• At 2 p.m. Feb. 29, Dr. Laura Free, associate professor of history at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, will present “Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Racist?”
Her talk will grapple with the complicated race and gender politics the famed women’s rights leader embraced in the 1800s, exploring how her racism informed her feminism. Free will seek to contextualize her actions within her contemporary political movement, as well as to recognize and bring to light the troubling racism of one of the founding foremothers of American women’s rights activism.
Both programs are free and open to the public. Both will happen in the park’s 136 Fall St. Visitors Center.
For more information, call (315) 568-0024.