SENECA FALLS — The right of American women to vote was a lofty goal for many years before the Aug. 18, 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
A hundred years later, a commemoration of that historic event also will take to the lofty blue skies.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, the all-women Highlights Pro Skydiving Team will perform a first-of-its-kind aerial display, parachuting from an airplane carrying brightly colored smoke canisters, streamers and flags displaying women’s suffrage themes. They will use their precision skydiving skills to land on a green area east of the new National Women’s Hall of Fame, just south of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
It will be the first in a series of skydiving events this summer to pay tribute to the 19th Amendment. It will start in Seneca Falls because it is the birthplace of the women’s rights movement. The community hosted the first women’s right convention in July 1848 that saw passage of the Declaration of Sentiment on Women’s Rights, calling for women’s suffrage and other basic rights that has been denied them.
Seneca Falls is the home of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
The skydivers will carry banners saying “Equality Can’t Wait,” “Votes for Women” and “Shall Not Be Denied” and other themes of the early women’s suffrage movement. Some of the 11-member team will jump at 5,000 feet and the event will be broadcast live on the Facebook page https://Facebook.com/highlghtskydiving.
The unique event is being done by the skydiving team in partnership with th Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission.
“It’s our honor to be soaring through the skies to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights, especially in Seneca Falls, site of the first convention and birthplace of the women’s rights movement,” said Melanie Curtis, a professional skydiver and team co-founder.
“It is so easy to take the rights we have today for granted when we don’t know how bravely these women fought to secure them for us,” Curtis said. “We must continue to learn from history as we work to change people’s hearts and minds as we work toward full equality still today.”
Susan Combs is chairwoman of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission. She said the commission is “honored to partner with the brave women of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team to help us pay homage to the suffragettes who fought for a woman’s right to vote.”
“The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment deserves to be commemorated in a big, bold and fierce way,” Combs said. “These women will fly courageously with suffrage flags and the colors purple, white and yellow, which stand for loyalty, purity of purpose and hope, helping us to further our mission of educating the American people about the efforts and undertakings of the women’s suffrage movement in the United States.”
It was also noted that in 1918 and 1919, the years prior to the 19th Amendment’s ratification, the country was suffering the effects of the Spanish Flu pandemic. Today, at the 100th anniversary, the country is in the midst of another pandemic.