SENECA FALLS — Before a women’s baseball league was formed during World War II, as depicted in the movie “A League of Their Own,” women began playing a version of the game in the 1860s.
As part of Convention Days weekend in the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement, the Ladies Base Ball League of the Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford has been invited by the Women’s Rights National Historical Park to play a game here using 1868 rules. The game will be in the backyard of the Elizabeth Cady Stanton House at 32 Washington St. It’s scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
The game will feature the Brooks Grove Belles, representing local village women, against Priscilla Porter’s Astonishing Ladies, a barnstorming visiting team.
The Belles will wear uniforms consisting of simple cotton frocks and aprons. The Astonishing Ladies team will wear uniforms inspired by the 1876 Vassar Resolute team. According to the rules of 1868, women players could not show any skin except hands and faces. They also could not wear traditional baseball gloves, so they often used aprons — or their hands — to catch the ball.
“It’s different, but spectators will recognize it as baseball,” said Nancy Rhodes, a team captain and player.
Other rules are 60-foot base paths, no sliding or stealing, the pitcher throws underhand, a ball caught on one bounce is an out, there is no umpire, balls or strikes, and no score is kept.
“It’s all for fun. We play seven innings if the weather is nice, and there are no fences in the outfield,” Rhodes said.
The ball is a slightly softer version of a traditional hardball, and wooden bats are not tapered like modern bats.
“When a run is scored, it’s called an ace and a bell is rung for every ace scored,” Rhodes said.
Spectators can join a team if there is room. The number of players in the field is six or seven.