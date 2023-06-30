SENECA FALLS — It’s challenging and time-consuming to convert a limestone building constructed in 1844 and vacant since 1990 into the modern home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
While the restoration and rehabilitation of the former home of the Seneca Knitting Mill is ongoing, the current work in the four-story structure is causing Hall officials to adjust the main gallery hours for the rest of the year.
The Hall at 1 Canal St. will be closed to the public July 1-20 for maintenance of the gallery floor. Starting July 21, the gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.
“The Hall is so grateful for the continuous support and enthusiasm of our community and its dedication to honoring the achievements of exceptional women throughout history,” Executive Director Jennifer Gabriel said. “We understand these reduced hours may cause inconvenience to some of our visitors, but there is no doubt the end result will be worth these temporary adjustments.”
Earlier this year, Hall officials broke ground on the current phase of renovations. Those include rehabilitating the existing spiral staircase, adding a main staircase, and building a new elevator shaft with a glass connector. Substantial work also will take place on the second floor, which will house information on the Hall’s more than 300 inductees. The iconic smokestack adjacent to the building is being preserved and restored, and a replica of the historic bell tower will be placed on the roof later this year.
“This ongoing work is critical to the Hall’s ability to continue building a world-class museum that can inspire pilgrimage for visitors across the nation,” said Jeanne Giovannini, a member of the Hall’s board of directors and chair of the construction project. “We are so proud to call Seneca Falls home and look forward to celebrating progress with our incredible community.”
The Hall plans a grand reopening of its gallery in the spring of 2024, when visiting hours will expand.
The building also has been chosen to host a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian called “Voices and Votes.” That will be open from July 12 to Aug. 23, 2024.
Funding for the current phase of construction includes private philanthropy from individuals and supporters, combined with significant grants from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the state Environmental Protection Fund, the state Council on the Arts, and the Rochester Area Community Foundation. The project also received money from the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative program through the town of Seneca Falls.