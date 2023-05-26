SENECA FALLS — The first women’s rights convention was conducted in this Seneca County community on July 19-20, 1848. The 175th anniversary of that event, which made Seneca Falls the birthplace of women’s rights in the United States, will be observed with a 175-mile relay connecting six historic sites.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame, which was established in Seneca Falls in 1969, is offering a passport that will be stamped when a person visits these participating sites: Ganondagan Native American Site in Victor; Mount Hope Cemetery and the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester; the Rockwell Museum in Corning; the Smith Opera House in Geneva; and the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls.
Participants are encouraged to commemorate the finish of the relay sites on July 22 by crossing the finish line at the Hall of Fame’s 1 Canal St. home, and staying for a celebration that will include live music, food and vendors.
Pick up a passport at the Hall of Fame or print one from the Hall of Fame website.