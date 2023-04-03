SENECA FALLS — The National Women’s Hall of Fame is ringing in spring with a fundraiser to restore the iconic bell to its home at the Seneca Knitting Mill.
The project is estimated to cost $250,000. However, a local couple has agreed to match donations up to $125,000.
The public launch of the campaign to raise those funds is set for Wednesday at the Hall, with a performance by The Presbyterian Church bell choir and a presentation about women’s roles at the Mill by Nellie Ludemann of the Seneca Falls Historical Society.
If the fundraising goal is reached, “(The bell) will be back up and ringing by the end of the year, which is pretty exciting,” said Jennifer Gabriel, the Hall’s executive director.
The Hall relocated to the 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill in 2020, and a second-phase renovation project to transform the second floor into usable space is underway. The work, which is slated for completion by the end of this year, includes a new elevator shaft on the building’s exterior with a glass connector; rehabbing the existing spiral staircase and adding a main staircase; the installation of mechanical systems on the upper floors; and preservation of the mill’s original floor. The iconic smokestack on the building’s exterior also will be restored.
Hall officials are hopeful a new bell and tower can be added to that list.
Gabriel said the Mill’s original bell (and bell tower) came down in 2014, with the bell currently on display in the Hall’s first-floor gallery. She noted talks are underway for the fabrication of a replica bell, which will be designed with safety and minimal maintenance in mind. Gabriel said the structure of the new bell will discourage the nesting of animals or birds inside it, and it will be much lighter than the original bell.
“The weight of the bell itself is such that putting it on top of the roof would require stabilization and reinforcements that would drive up costs so much that the project would be financially impossible,” she said, adding that the Mill’s original bell will continue to be showcased in the Hall’s gallery.
In the future, the Hall plans to have a permanent exhibit telling the Mill’s story and the original bell would be part of that.
Gabriel said Ludemann’s research, which will be unveiled Wednesday, also ties in nicely with the Hall’s intention for that permanent exhibit.
Ludemann’s presentation, “The Fabric of a Village: A Case Study of the Seneca Knitting Mill,” will be at 12 noon. It will examine women’s roles during the industrial era in New York and how the Seneca Knitting Mill figured prominently in Seneca Falls. Ludemann recently compiled oral histories from women and family members of those who worked at the Mill; they are incorporated in this presentation. Those who have a connection to the Mill and attend Wednesday are welcome to share their memories with staff members, who will be on hand to collect worker testimonials.
Wednesday’s event is free and open to the public, although donations are encouraged. To support the bell project, visit www.womenofthehall.org and click on the “Donate” tab and designate gifts for the Bell Tower Campaign. Gabriel said checks may be sent to the National Women’s Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 335, Seneca Falls, NY 13148. Please indicate “Bell Tower Campaign” in the memo line.