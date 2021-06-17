SENECA FALLS — The National Women’s Hall of Fame and FLX Pride are sponsoring a virtual conversation with local LGBTQ activist Wanda Martinez-Johncox at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
The event is free and will feature Martinez-Johncox, Hall of Fame and FLX Pride staff in a conversation about her triumphs and tribulations and how she brings a gay perspective to the Canandaigua VA where she works.
Audience members will be able to register, ask questions and can submit questions in advance by emailing them to forum@womenofthehall.org.