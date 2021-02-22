SENECA FALLS — The National Women’s Hall of Fame will host three virtual programs in March, collaborating with the Road Scholar program as part of the Women’s History Virtual Lecture Series.
The programs:
• March 8, 2 p.m. — “The Genius of Octavia E. Butler” with Adele Newson-Horst. Registration: https://bit.ly/3bkoQoY.
• March 10, 2 p.m. — “Elizabeth Cady Stanton: Resisting the Everlasting No” with Melinda Grube. Registration: https://bit.ly/3bkoQoY.
• March 25, 6:30 p.m. — “An evening with Ruth J. Colvin.” There is a suggested donation of $10. Registration: https://bit.ly/3drzT2f.
Colvin, a 1993 inductee, is 104 years old, making her the Hall’s oldest living member. She was enshrined for her work in promoting literacy, starting a national literacy organization, traveling the world, and giving literacy training courses in 26 different countries.
Following the talk, participants will be able to ask Colvin questions. To submit questions in advance, email nrudd@womenofthehall.org with the subject line “Ruth J. Colvin questions.”
For more information, call the Hall at (315) 568-8060.