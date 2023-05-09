SENECA FALLS — The Museum Association of New York plans to amplify the role the state and its people have played in the development of American democracy.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame in this Seneca County community has been selected to be one of 12 project participants and host sites for “Voices and Votes — A New Agora for New York,” a traveling exhibit that will be supplemented by a Hall of Fame-generated exhibit on women’s suffrage and women’s rights.
Seneca Falls is recognized as the birthplace of the women’s rights movement for being the site of the nation’s first women’s rights convention in July 1848. That designation is why the Women’s Rights National Historical Park was established here by Congress in 1980 and the National Women’s Hall of Fame was founded in 1969, the latter enshrining 304 American women of achievement.
The exhibit will be open to the public on the newly renovated second floor of the Hall of Fame at 1 Canal St., the historic former Seneca Knitting Mill, from July 12 to Aug. 23.
In the latest grant funding for humanities projects, the National Endowment for the Humanities awarded MANY $499,988 to support an exhibit in partnership with Humanities New York. The series will use the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street Exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” as a launching point to support the work of 12 museums and their communities to explore, reflect on and tell the story of their role in the evolution of American democracy, and envision the future of the nation.
The exhibit includes historical and contemporary photographs, educational and archival video, engaging interactive multimedia, and historical objects such as campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest materials.
The Seneca Falls women’s rights convention, organized by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and others, produced the “Declaration of Sentiments” on women’s rights, a call for women’s rights, including the right of women to vote, that was not granted until passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
“The National Women’s Hall of Fame is excited to host ‘Voices and Votes — A New Agora for New York,’” said Natalie Rudd, the Hall’s learning and engagement director. “Being located in Seneca Falls, the birthplace of the women’s rights movement, this exhibit directly speaks to not only our town’s incredible history, but also the history of our inductees.”
The Hall moved to the former Seneca Knitting Mill building in August 2020; the mill operated from 1844 to 1999. Renovations to the structure are ongoing.
The traveling exhibit opened at Preservation Long Island in March. It is at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site in Jefferson County until it comes to the Women’s Hall of Fame.
To learn more about the MANY exhibit, people can visit nysmuseums.org/Voices-and-Votes.