SENECA FALLS — The 100th anniversary of the addition of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution giving women the right to vote had roots in the 1848 Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls.
With that background, the National Women’s Hall of Fame will partner with the League of Women Voters of the United States (LWVUS) to sponsor a live, virtual forum on the importance of voting from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Called “The Right To Vote: An Ongoing Fight,” the free event will feature a moderated conversation with featured speaker Deborah Turner, an attorney who is the 20th president of the LWVUS.
Turner will discuss the history and importance of voting as well as ways of expanding voter access to the polls. Pre-registration is required due to sessions having limited capacities to encourage participation. Donations are encouraged.
For information on how to pre-register and participate, send an email to womenofthehall.org or call (315) 568-8060.
The Hall of Fame, established in 1969, recently relocated to its newly renovated home at 1 Canal St., the former Seneca Knitting Mill building.
Turner was elected to the LWVUS board of directors in 2016 and was elected board president this past June. She will serve until June 2022.