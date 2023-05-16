SENECA FALLS — A noted muralist wants to use the west wall of Chemung Canal Trust Bank in this Seneca County downtown as his canvas to honor the birthplace of women’s rights.
Manlius artist Russell Mason appeared before the Town Board at its recent meeting, armed with a proposal to paint the mural on the wall on the side of the bank at 54 Fall St. — if funding can be arranged.
“I’m thinking of a 25-by-15-foot mural depicting Seneca Falls’ rich women’s rights history,” he said. “It would honor that history and enhance the downtown.”
Mason told trustees he’s created large public murals in other communities in New York and other states, many focusing on important historic themes. He indicated he would need 20 days to paint the mural and two additional days to apply a special protective varnish.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the proposal would be considered, with bank officials needing to give their approval as owner of the building.
“The Seneca Falls Town Board is appreciative of Mr. Mason’s enthusiasm and expertise in putting forth a concept for a large scale mural,” Ferrara wrote in an email to the Times last week. “As the proposed location is not a town-owned property, Mr. Mason has also shared this proposal with the building occupant.
“At this time, the Town Board has only received and reviewed Mr. Mason’s proposal. At such a point in time when the Town Board desires to pursue a mural, the board would solicit a request for proposals for a call for artists or a team of artists to provide design and implementation services for an exterior mural and public art project within the downtown with a defined subject matter.”
Mason also submitted a letter to town officials, saying his intent is to create a “meaningful, significant work of art to showcase the natural beauty of Seneca Falls while illustrating its importance in the history of our country.”
He founded Russell Mason Art in Syracuse in 2004, the same year he graduated from the Pratt Institute of Brooklyn. He said he has done mural work for the Buffalo Bills, the Obama Foundation, the city of Oswego, the Utica Boxing Museum, and the Oneida County village of Waterville.
“Large-scale painting has been my singular love and passion since I was a child,” Mason said.
The mural he proposes for Seneca Falls depicts Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, two of the organizers of the first women’s rights convention conducted at the former Wesleyan Chapel in July 1848; the former Seneca Knitting Mill that now houses the National Women’s Hall of Fame; and other scenes around the words “Seneca Falls.”