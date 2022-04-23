SENECA FALLS — For decades prior to 1920, Geneva suffragists Elizabeth Smith Miller, Anne Fitzhugh Miller and others gathered at Fossenvue, a summer retreat on the west shore of Seneca Lake in Geneva. They went for recreation, relaxation and discussion of political and social reform, especially a woman’s right to vote.
Chris Woodworth, an associate professor of theater at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, has written a play, “Fossenvue,” based on those gatherings. A staged reading of the play will be held at 4 p.m. April 30 in the Wesleyan Chapel building at 130 Fall St.
The play reading is being sponsored by the Women’s Rights National Historical Park and the Friends of the Women’s Rights National Historical Park. It is free and open to the public.
Woodworth’s play weaves together past and present, imagining the early days of Fossenvue and raising difficult questions about the legacies of race and suffrage activism today.
Woodworth will narrate the production. Samari Brown, Christina Roc, Joanne Saracino, Kathryn Snyder, and Eleanor Stearns are the performers.
The play lasts 95 minutes. There is an intermission.
Woodworth also is a theater historian, theater practitioner and artist-scholar. Her research primarily addressed intersections between labor, suffrage, reproductive politics and performance.
“Woodworth’s play invites us to examine issues of race and activism through a historical and contemporary lens,” said Emily McCarter, president of the Friends of Women’s Rights National Historical Park.
For more information, call (315) 568-0024.