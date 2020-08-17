SENECA FALLS — The Women’s Rights National Historical Park has planned Equality Weekend-Seneca Falls, a series of online programs, for Aug. 22-23 to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment became part of the U.S. Constitution, meaning the right to vote in the U.S. could no longer be denied on the basis of sex. The park will explore the history of women’s suffrage and its legacies during its programs, all of which can be accessed through www.nps.gov/wori.
“We’re excited to offer diverse programs that explore the history of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, highlighting the victories and also the continued inequalities that existed after its ratification,” said the park’s acting superintendent, Andrea DeKoter.
The event will commence at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 with a greeting from David Vela, deputy director exercising the authority of director for the National Park Service, followed by the unveiling of the “19th Amendment: Women Vote” stamp by the U.S. Postal Service, and a welcome from DeKoter.
A schedule of events, including full details of the weekend’s programs, is available on the park Facebook page at www.facebook.com/womensrightsnps/. Equality Weekend-Seneca Falls explores the multifaceted history of the 19th Amendment, examining its role in the fight for equality. A panel of artists behind “Votes For Women: The Battle for the 19th Amendment,” a comic anthology by Little Red Bird Press, will explore the history of the 19th Amendment through their work, as well as challenges that women still face in the male-dominated comic industry.
Martha Jones, Ph.D., Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor and Professor of History at Johns Hopkins University, and author of “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All” and “Birthright Citizens: A History of Race and Rights in Antebellum America,” will explore the outcomes of the amendment and the inequalities in voting access that continued to exist after ratification.
At 3 p.m. Aug. 22 there will be a PBS production and live panel exploring the history of women’s suffrage and the fight for the 19th amendment with the living descendants of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, and Maggie Lena Walker. The Women’s Rights National Historical Park and WCNY will conduct a virtual screening and panel Discussion, of “Legacies of Suffrage in the National Parks Service.” Keynote speakers include Coline Jenkins, Kenneth B. Morris Jr., and Liza Mickens, the living descendants of these four significant civil rights activists. Following the program, stay tuned for a live panel discussion on Zoom with our speakers who will discuss the legacy of their ancestors and the importance of women’s suffrage today. This program is sponsored by a grant from the National Park Foundation’s “Women in Parks” program.
The park and Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument will host a presentation on Equality Day, at noon Aug. 26, to commemorate the centennial virtually with one of the most well-known suffragists, Alice Paul. In addition to introducing radical tactics to build the movement, Paul is known for being the founder of the National Woman’s Party. The NWP headquarters in Washington, D.C. is now the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument.
In this living history portrayal, Actress and Scholar Leslie Goddard, Ph.D., portrays suffragist Alice Paul, one of the most dynamic leaders in the fight to win votes for women. An innovative and tireless worker, Paul arranged parades, organized the first picketing demonstrations outside the White House, lobbied politicians, and endured imprisonment for women’s suffrage. As fearless as she was pioneering, she remains an icon in the struggle for equal rights.
Based on guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, the Women’s Rights National Historical Park remains closed to in-person visits, and Convention Days will be conducted exclusively online. A return to full operations will continue to be phased in, and services may be limited for some time.
For more information, please visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/wori or call (315) 568-2991.