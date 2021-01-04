SENECA FALLS — Fans of “It’s A Wonderful Life” will remember the old Granville house on Sycamore Drive.
As George Bailey and Mary Hatch walk home after falling into the swimming pool at a high school dance, they come upon the abandoned Granville mansion. They both throw rocks, breaking a window and making a wish. Later, when they marry, that old house becomes their home, a key setting throughout the classic 1946 Frank Capra film.
Many in Seneca Falls believe that Capra based the Bedford Falls of his movie on this community, noting he visited Seneca Falls prior to making the film. Among the believers: Jason and Tina Middaugh and their 12-year-old daughter, Jane, all of Marcellus, which is near Syracuse.
The Middaughs have taken their love of the film to a new level: They have initiated a campaign to solicit votes from fans of the Lego-brand plastic building blocks to have a model of the Granville House, plus the iconic bridge of the movie, made into a Lego kit that can be purchased on a retail basis.
The Middaughs have until early 2022 to get the 10,000 votes required for Lego to consider making the plastic pieces and assembly instructions for retail sale.
A model of the Middaughs’ creation, made from Lego pieces culled from existing kits, can be seen at the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum at 32 Fall St.
“If our design is chosen by votes, 1% of the net sales of the kits will go to us, plus we get 10 free kits and our biographies and the story behind our interest in the design are included in each kit sold,” said Jason Middaugh.
Jason said the family submitted the design in early December; thus far, it has received more than 2,300 votes.
“We have a little over 500 days to get the 10,000 votes needed to go into production,” Middaugh said. “With the 75th anniversary of the movie release in 2021, we really want to make this happen. It’s a simple process to vote. Just go to the Lego website.”
Tina Middaugh even made a tiny replica of the famous “George Lassos the Moon” drawing from the movie and had it put on the inside of the Granville house, just like in the movie.
According to the Lego website, mini-figures with the set would include the entire Bailey family (George, Mary, Pete, Tommy, Janie, and Zuzu), as well as Clarence (with his “Adventures of Tom Sawyer” book) and Mr. Potter in his wheelchair.
Jason is from the Syracuse area, while Tina hails from greater Rochester. Both knew about Seneca Falls, and admit they are “huge” fans of the movie.
“We understand why Seneca Falls people feel that Bedford Falls is modeled after their community,” Jason said. “The architecture, the bridge, the story of the rescue of a drowning woman by the Italian immigrant, the Italian population and the references to Elmira, Syracuse and Rochester in the movie all add up.
“We have been so excited over all the attention that the project has received. We are really hoping we can rally our local community and beyond to make our family dream come true.”
To cast a vote for the Middaughs’ Lego idea, visit https://bit.ly/35iMNLp.