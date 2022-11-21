SENECA FALLS — A key part of this community’s It’s a Wonderful Life Festival is the holiday lights contest.
The eighth annual competition will offer $2,350 in prizes to the best holiday decorations in several categories:
• The Clarence Award is for the display so bright that Clarence the Angel can see the lights from above.
• The Mary Bailey Award is for the best use of traditional decorations such as holiday wreaths, garland, ribbon and bows.
• The Uncle Billy Award is for the best use of holiday characters such as Frosty, Santa, Mrs.Claus, Rudolph, Buddy the Elf and others.
First place in each category wins $500 and second place gets $250. In addition, all contestants qualify to win the Facebook Fan Favorite cash prize of $100, making it seven winners in all.
Decorations must be available for judging Dec. 5-7. The deadline to enter is Dec. 2.
“We are very excited to say this year’s judges will be previous winners of the It’s a Wonderful Lights Contest,” said Haidee Oropallo, president of the It’s a Wonderful Life Committee.
Winners will be announced during the bonfire in People’s Park at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Downtown Deli or WomanMade Products.
For details about the lighting contest and registration, visit www.therealbedfordfalls.com.
The Wonderful Life Festival is set for Dec. 9-11.