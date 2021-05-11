CANANDAIGUA — When they head to the polls May 18, Canandaigua City School District voters will consider a proposition to increase community-based funding for Wood Library by $50,732 over the base amount that was approved by voters in 2020. If approved, the increase will add $2.47 to the total tax bill of a property assessed at $150,000, and increase the library property tax rate by 1.6 cents per thousand of assessed property valuation.
“Wood Library is an essential community resource that enriches lives and helps our neighbors thrive,” Library Trustee and Board President Jill Werth said. “The pandemic challenged us to reimagine library services and engage with people in new ways. We are meeting people where they are and providing the library services they need and count on to make their lives easier and better. Our touch points with the community extend beyond the library building. We have embraced technology and prioritized digital services and virtual programs. In addition to books and traditional library services, Wood Library offers free WiFi in and around the building, WiFi hot spots, a streaming service called hoopla, digital library cards, eBooks, and downloadable audiobooks.”
Wood Library’s 2022 projected budget is $1,080,000. Community-based funding supports about 71% of library operations. The proposed levy increase addresses state-mandated minimum wage increases and cost-of-living adjustments to salaries and benefits, and will restore hours and collections that were cut in 2020. It will also ensure the continuation of essential virtual programs for all ages. Fundraising and the amount tapped from the library’s endowment income will have to increase to $309,000 to fully fund operations.
The library proposition will appear as Proposition No. 4 on the May 18 ballot that includes the Canandaigua City School District budget.
An online information session will be offered at 7 p.m. today. Find more information at woodlibrary.org/vote.
Direct questions about the May 18 vote and Proposition No. 4 to Werth or Wood Library Director Jenny Goodemote.