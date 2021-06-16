GENEVA — Masks and vaccine cards will be mementos of 2021 for some Geneva High School students. So will “The Elocutionist,” their published book of essays.
While in lockdown last year, AP Language and Composition teacher George Goga worked with students after their AP exam to publish a collection of their work. They agreed to call it “The Elocutionist.” It was a project that could be done remotely, assembling and editing a smattering of the students’ assignments over the school year.
The first collection was so well received that a second volume of “The Elocutionist” is due out any day, reflecting the work of this year’s AP Language and Composition class as well as some guest writers.
“It’s been a great way to build some community,” said Goga, who noted this year’s volume, at nearly 300 pages, is about 100 pages longer than last year’s.
The collection is divided into five sections, most of which correspond to Goga’s curriculum. Part I is the Personal Narrative with seven essays; Part II is Advertisement Analysis (10 essays); Part III, Etymology Study (22 essays); Part IV is Guest Submissions (eight); and Part V is Miscellany (nine pieces).
Goga said his students have the opportunity to opt out of publication, but 99 percent elected to participate.
Although all of his approximately 40 students who took the class collaborated to proofread some of each other’s works, a core group of about five took on extra editing duties and helped bring Volume II to life.
Because of COVID restrictions this year, the class was split into two cohorts with half meeting on Mondays and Tuesdays and the others on Thursdays and Fridays. For junior Sally Young, reading and editing her classmates’ work gave her a glimpse into their imaginations and creativity. Plus, it reduced the COVID divide; some of her classmates she’s barely seen all year.
“I still feel close to them after reading their essays,” she said.
Grace Validzic found it interesting to get a closer view of her friends’ perspectives, noting “in reality you only know 1 percent of a person’s life.”
“It definitely gave me insight into who they are as a person, that I might not see talking to them in a conversation,” Validzic said.
That clearer window was something Madison Martinez said she experienced when she read Owen Sellers’ 14-page advertising analysis on Buick cars — “Attempting to Change a Legacy: Buick’s Shift Into a New Market.”
She and Goga agreed the essay served as a platform for his detailed and eye-opening thoughts on the subject.
That’s not to say editing your peers’ work is all pleasant surprises. Andrew Pilet, who has long enjoyed writing on his own and is working on a short story collection, was supremely cognizant of the challenge of not interjecting too much into a student’s essay, for fear of drowning out his or her voice.
A welcome distraction
Being able to create something finite was an endeavor Martinez and Pilet appreciated, and they and their peers believe that everyone elevated their efforts because the writings were being published.
“There is something nice about having my work in a book or just published in general,” Pilet said.
“And being able to have work that has a larger purpose has been great,” Martinez added.
The student editors did three rounds of editing work, completed online with the Google Docs format. They did not wield a heavy red pen, instead suggesting edits that the student authors could either accept or decline.
The junior year of high school is notoriously challenging, yet these students took on even more. In many ways, the project served as a welcome distraction during a time when their extracurricular activities were curtailed. And an unexpected bonus is that it also gave them some ideas about their future.
Validzic, who designed the cover, has long been interested in fine art but is now exploring graphic design as well after learning more about the Adobe graphics and illustration program thanks to some help from her Mom.
Pilet anticipates studying psychology in college but said he will continue writing as a hobby.
And for Young, working on the “The Elocutionist” helped her decide she wants to study English in college.
“Writing was really important to me mentally this year, helping keep me sane, and I want to continue doing that,” she said.
It was Young who was tasked with writing the description for the publication (see box). Although the pressure to come up with a theme was daunting at first, Yates said it soon became clear to her that the project “really showed that words can unite us.”
Goga’s business, Dapper Sloth Press, did the typesetting for the book and about 60 to 65 copies will be printed and sold for $10 each to cover printing costs. Martinez noted that, yes, the student editors did indeed put in extra work outside of class, but Goga did as well and his efforts deserve to be highlighted as well.
“The Elocutionist” was a project born of the pandemic, but Goga said it will survive this unprecedented time.
“It’s become part of our school and the English department,” he said. “I think it’s a valuable way to conclude a year ... and go beyond the sense that they’re [the students] writing for me or a grade book or their GPA.”
“We’re just waiting for our copies.”