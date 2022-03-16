WATERLOO — Work on a 2022-23 village budget is underway.
The Village Board agreed Monday to conduct a budget workshop at 4 p.m. March 30 in the Village Hall meeting room.
Village Administrator Don Northrup said inflation will be a major obstacle when crafting the budget. There are no new major expenses other than replacing equipment as needed, he said, adding that the village is trying to hold the line on water rates and limit a sewer rate increase to 2% or less.
The board also conducted a public hearing on a proposed local law that would allow village officials to exceed the state’s property tax cap for the 2022-23 budget. Later, the board voted to adopt the measure.
Village resident Noelle Fabian voiced concern about the need to exceed the cap. She said the increased cost of groceries and gas are examples of the financial hardship facing many fixed-income residents like herself.
When the budget is ready, there will be a public hearing on the new spending plan at 7 p.m. April 11, at the start of the board’s regular monthly meeting.
The current general fund budget for 2021-22 is $3.91 million, with a $2.92 million tax levy. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value is $18.40.
The current sewer rate is $10.54 per 1,000 gallons and the current water rate is $5.70 per 1,000 gallons of water used.
Whatever budget is adopted will go into effect June 1.