SENECA FALLS — With the closure of the Seneca Meadows Landfill looming in 4 1/2 years, work on the 2022 to 2025 town budgets is continuing.
The Town Board met Monday with a budget committee and reviewed several scenarios — all involving tax increases.
The landfill provides the town with about $3 million a year under terms of a host community benefits agreement. That revenue source would end at the end of 2025.
“We reviewed different budget scenarios to reduce landfill revenue from the operating budget from 2022 to 2025,” said Supervisor Mike Ferrara. He serves on the special budget committee, along with Brad Jones, Susan Porter and town Principal Account Clerk Bev Warfels.
“All scenarios included using less landfill money each year, more tax stabilization money each year and an increase in property taxes,” Ferrara said.
He said the budget committee recommended a scenario that would increase taxes about 18 percent in 2022 and then by 5 to 6 percent in the next three years.
“There was a lot of discussion, but no firm commitments. We will start to put the expense side of the budget together now and figure out the revenue side as we go along,” Ferrara said.
Board Member Doug Avery said the budget committee prepared 11 possible scenarios, with a focus on the next four years and some longer term projections.
“There was considerable discussion, first about the size of our existing reserves and what to do with future surpluses, most of which come from landfill revenue,” Avery said. “The discussion then shifted to whether a tax increase will be needed for 2022 and, if so, how much.”
Avery said those talks were “feisty” but productive, with considerable input from people in the audience.
“No decisions were made. Everyone wants to see what can be done on the spending side before we even consider a tax rate hike,” he said.
Avery said it was a good discussion and good to see the different options prepared by the committee. “It will be very valuable to have them in hand as we move forward,” he said.
The landfill closure by Dec. 31, 2025 is required under Local Law 3 of 2016.
The next regular board meeting will be 6 p.m. on Aug. 3.