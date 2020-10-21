CLIFTON SPRINGS — In late 2018 the Clifton Springs YMCA launched its “Strengthening Communities Campaign” to fund a two-phased renovation project of its two buildings: the historic YMCA site at 5 Crane St. and the Palace Theater across the street at 10 Crane.
There’s no question the work is necessary. The main Y building dates to 1879 and the Palace Theater was constructed in 1915.
Each phase of the project is expected to cost $750,000 for a $1.5 million campaign goal. To date about $600,000 has been raised, according to Y Executive Director Todd Freelove.
The first phase of the project got under way in May. The Palace will become the Y’s new 3,300-square-foot fitness center. Its floor has been lowered 3 feet for handicapped accessibility and a new roof was installed. Freelove anticipates the interior framing can begin in three to four weeks and he’s hopeful the center will open its doors in February.
“We’re crossing our doors for sooner,” he said.
The new Wellness Center will feature a rubber floor (with a section of 30 yards of artificial turf running the length of the building); a welcome lobby; fitness center; men’s and women’s locker rooms with showers and bathrooms; and second-floor offices.
“The big thing is it’s ADA accessible and more user friendly,” Freelove said. “There’s no denying we haven’t been able to serve some of our members to the best of our ability.”
He added the new space will allow the Y to offer cardiac rehab and more health maintenance programs.
The Y also had the the opportunity to purchase the parcel next door to the Palace at 12 Crane St. and this past summer razed the house. For now, the site will be used as outdoor green space but Freelove said a long-term goal is to construct a new gym there.
The Palace formerly housed the Y’s child care offerings when school is out of session, some group exercise classes and office space.
The project’s second phase at the 5 Crane St. building (the original YMCA building) involves transforming it into a center for youth, teens, families and seniors. When completed it will house the Y’s preschool and after-school programs, as well as summer program, and feature a main gathering space, kitchen, classroom, private bathrooms and child care center.