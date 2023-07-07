WATERLOO — As he does most days, Jon Van Houten was pedaling his bike in Seneca Lake State Park Wednesday, heading back to his home in Geneva, when he saw something he couldn’t quite comprehend at first.
“There was an elderly guy, as I was going past the spray park, and he’s pointing and waving, and I see he’s pointing at boots sticking out of a drain!” Van Houten said. “I was like, ‘WHAT?’”
Before he could think twice, Van Houten, 69, was off his bike, flying over the fence and tugging on the man, a maintenance worker whose head and upper torso were submerged in what the state described as a sump pit.
“It was such a small opening, maybe three feet by two feet,” Van Houten said. “You know what dead weight is? That’s what this man felt like. I could not lift him out.”
Van Houten said the elderly man who alerted him initially was too frail to offer assistance. As he continued to pull on the man, Van Houten called out frantically for someone to help him.
“I was totally exhausted and I yelled three times, and all of a sudden, this couple came running and jumped over the fence,” he said. “The guy, he was a big guy in his 30s and in good shape. We gave one big heave and we were able to get him up out of the drain.”
Van Houten said the man’s wife stated she was a nurse and immediately starting working on the victim, who was blue and not breathing.
“She was kind of rough with him, rolling him from side to side, pushing on him, but you could see she knew what she was doing,” Van Houten said. “Finally, as she was rolling him around, he started to gasp and he drew a breath.”
Meanwhile, someone called 911. The woman, Van Houten said, started cardiopulmonary resuscitation until emergency responders arrived.
The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said the worker dropped some items in the sump pit and was attempting to retrieve them when he became stuck. The state noted the pit usually is capped and is not accessible to the public.
“Yesterday morning, Wednesday July 5, a staff person from Seneca Lake State Park was injured conducting routine maintenance of the sprayground,” according to a statement provided by the state. “Patrons in the vicinity noticed his distress and immediately provided assistance and called 911. New York State Park Police, New York State Police and EMS responded and the victim was transported via helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital.”
The man was listed in guarded condition Thursday afternoon. A Strong phone operator said he was in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
A source told the Times later Thursday the man’s condition was improving.
The Times has learned the man’s name, but has declined to publish it because the state will not release it.
The state did not say if they knew the identity of the couple who assisted Van Houten, a retired crane engineer who lives on Bay View Terrace, south of the city of Geneva. A regular biker in the park, he thinks they must have been tourists because he had not seen them before.
He did not get their names, but he said he will be forever grateful they jumped the fence to help.
The spraypark was closed at the time.
“They were angels that came as an answer to a prayer,” Van Houten said. “It would have been really terrible if I couldn’t pull him out, to have to live with that.”