LODI — “Landscape to Lake: A look at farming in the context of healthy watersheds” will be presented from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 23 at Ginny Lee Café.
The workshop will focus on the economic impacts of harmful algal blooms in local water bodies and examine what is happening on the land that is impacting local water quality.
The program is sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, the Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Seneca County Farm Bureau. The cost is $20 a person if registering by March 15; the cost is $25 after that date. There will be limited walk-in availability the day of the event.
Those unable to attend can register for a live stream of the workshop for $10. A link will be emailed in advance.
Register at www.senecacountycce.org, by calling Judy Wright at 315-539-9251, ext. 109, or by emailing Wright at jlw24@cornell.edu.
Check-in and registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with coffee and pastries available. The program begins at 10 a.m. with program moderator Lisa Cleckner, director of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. At 10:30 a.m., Wendong Zhang, assistant professor at the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management at Cornell University, will speak on “The Economics of Preventing and Mitigating Harmful Algal Blooms: Insights from Lake Erie and the Mississippi River Basin,” followed by a question-and-answer period.
Lunch will be served at noon. At 1 p.m., Kirsten Workman, senior Extension Associate at Cornell’s PRO-DAIRY Program, will present “Landscape to Lake: A Look at Farming in the context of healthy watersheds,” again with time afterward for questions and answers.
The program will conclude by 3:30 p.m. with Cleckner wrapping up what happened.