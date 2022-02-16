SOUTH BRISTOL — The hemlock woolly adelgid is an invasive forest pest that is threatening hemlock trees across the Finger Lakes region. It poses a significant risk to the structure of watershed gullies, the beauty of lakeside properties, and water quality.
People can learn how to properly identify, survey and report the HWA on private or public land during a workshop scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Feb. 27 at Cumming Nature Center.
Katie Lafler of the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District and Matt Gallo from Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management will lead the workshop. Afterward, attendees can join a guided nature walk at the center to identify hemlock trees and search for the HWA in the field.
Participants will be instructed on how to use the iMaps invasive application to submit suspected infestations of the HWA. People are encouraged to set up an iMap invasives account and download the app in advance of the workshop.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask.
To register, people should go to https://forms.gle/AbftphZJF2HvZsUr9.