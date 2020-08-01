GENEVA — Use of a barrel to collect rain water will be the subject of a virtual workshop sponsored by the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association and Soil & Water Conservation Districts in Ontario and Seneca counties.
The workshop will be 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19. Participants will receive a computer link to the event after registering.
To register, call Alaina Robarge at (585) 396-1450 or send her an email at alaina.robarge@ontswcd.com. The deadline to register is Aug. 15 and the cost is $40, which includes a rain barrel. Registrants must provide their address and will be contacted about arrangements for picking up their rain barrel.
The mailing address is 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua, 14424. Checks should be made payable to Ontario County SWCD.
The rain barrel program is part of SLPWA’s new Lake Friendly Living program for property owners living around a lake.
The barrel collects rain water from roofs that would otherwise be lost to runoff and diverted to storm drains or streams. The collected water can be used for watering gardens and lawns, topping off swimming pools, cleaning outdoor furniture and other uses.