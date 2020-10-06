SENECA FALLS — The public is invited to the first of three scheduled workshops on the 2021 town budget, set for 5:30 p.m. today.
The preliminary budget presented last week by Supervisor Mike Ferrara shows an 8 percent decrease in total appropriations over 2020 but an unclear revenue picture. Without revenue from state aid and the host community benefits agreement with Seneca Meadows Inc. figured in, the amount to be raised by property taxes would go from $4.84 million to $6.52 million.
“We were able to cut about 8 percent in spending from 2020,” Ferrara said. “But the whole issue is whether the town will use landfill revenue to subsidize the operating budget.”
The town receives abut $3 million a year from SMI under the host agreement.
Ferrara said that the board used $1.4 million in landfill revenues last year as budget revenue, with the rest placed in reserve funds.
“If we do that this year, the tax rate would likely show no increase,” Ferrara said.
The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value for the general fund in 2020 was $10.06.
Preliminary budget figures at this time, compared to 2020, are:
GENERAL FUND: $5,556,400 in 2020, $5,718,785 for 2021.
RECREATION: $755,995 in 2020, $662,176 for 2021.
VINCE’S PARK: $157,565 in 2020, $99,575 for 2021.
HIGHWAY FUND: $1,519,715 in 2020, $1,480,729 for 2021.
WATER FUND: $2,479,264 in 2020, $2,054,414 for 2021.
SEWER FUND: $3,165,404 in 2020, $2,580,468 for 2021.
OLD VILLAGE OBLIGATIONS: $107,375 for 2020, $103,525 for 2021.
OLD TOWN OBLIGATIONS: $19,750 for2020, $14,950 for 2021.
TOWNWIDE REFUSE DISTRICT: $298,703 for 2020 and proposed for 2021.
BRIDGEPORT AREA WATER DISTRICT: $11,278 in 2020, $12,030 for 2021.
Today’s meeting will be held in the Municipal Building, 130 Ovid St.