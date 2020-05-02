TYRE — An arrest has been made more than six months after two people were killed by a wrong-way driver on the state Thruway.
State police announced Thursday that Heather L. Seller, 43, of Lyons Falls, Lewis County, had been apprehended.
The most serious charge Seller faces is aggravated vehicular homicide, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. She was charged with five counts. Seller also faces felony charges that include vehicular manslaughter and aggravated vehicular assault (three counts of each), as well as a misdemeanor charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated. Because the charge was aggravated, Seller’s blood-alcohol content was at least 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving.
State police did not provide the exact blood-alcohol content. Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for Troop E, said state police are declining to release more details on the arrest at this time.
Seller was arraigned on the charges April 22 in Seneca County Court. Since the charges do not qualify for bail under the state’s new reforms, she was released on her own recognizance and will return to court at an undisclosed date.
The charges stem from a head-on crash that occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. Oct. 20 on the Thruway in Tyre, near the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. Police said Seller was traveling west in the eastbound lane when she hit a vehicle driven by Suraj Singh, no age provided, from Richmond Hill in the New York City borough of Queens.
Two passengers in Singh’s vehicle, Florie Singh, 77, of Guyana, and Monica Amelda, 61, of Canada and originally from Guyana, were pronounced dead at the scene. Suraj Singh and a passenger, Danpatie Singh of Richmond Hill, were seriously injured and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Both survived, police said.
Seller, who was alone in her vehicle, was seriously injured too. She was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
The crash prompted a heavy emergency response that included the Thruway Authority and fire departments from Magee, Junius, Clyde, and Canoga. North Seneca Ambulance, South Seneca Ambulance, Finger Lakes Ambulance, Clyde and Lyons ambulances, Seneca County emergency management personnel, and medical helicopters from LifeNet and Mercy Flight Central also responded.
A portion of the Thruway was closed for several hours. State police from Troops E and T investigated, and the case was heard by a Seneca County Grand Jury in February.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz could not be reached for comment Friday.