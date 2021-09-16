WATERLOO — A Lewis County woman has been sentenced to prison for driving the wrong way on the state Thruway last year, while drunk, and killing two people.
Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch sentenced Heather Seller to 6-18 years in prison Wednesday for vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.
Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske confirmed the sentence in an email to the Times.
Seller, 44, of Lyons Falls, was arrested by state police in May — more than six months after the October 2020 head-on crash on the Thruway in Tyre, near the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. The crash happened at approximately 12:20 a.m.
Police said Seller was driving west in the eastbound lane when she hit a vehicle driven by Suraj Singh of Richmond Hill in the New York City borough of Queens. Two passengers in Singh’s vehicle, Florie Singh, 77, of Guyana, and Monica Amelda, 61, of Canada and originally from Guyana, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Suraj Singh and a passenger, Danpatie Singh of Richmond Hill, were seriously injured and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Both survived, police said.
Seller, who was alone in her vehicle, was seriously injured as well. She was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Seller was indicted by a Seneca County grand jury in February.