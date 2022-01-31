GENEVA — The Wyckoff Family Foundation’s impact on Geneva’s youth is far-reaching.
The 20-year-old philanthropic organization’s grants have funded a number of programs targeting the young in Geneva — from the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, to the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy, to Hobart and William Smith Colleges, to the city School District. They also are a major supporter of Geneva 2030, whose goals include improving educational outcomes for students.
According to the 2019 tax filings, the most recent that were available at ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer, the foundation had more than $8 million in assets and had distributed close to $400,000 that year. In its mission statement, the charitable organization said it was founded by Margaret Humphrey Wyckoff, who “dedicated much of her life to volunteer work and support of charitable organizations in Geneva” and citing her “belief in the importance of early childhood education and her concern for the well being of children in this community.”
The city School District has been one of the larger recipients of Wyckoff dollars over the years.
While the district received a relatively small amount of grant money in 2019 ($16,000), it got $67,000 in 2018 and $72,000 in 2017, according to tax returns posted on ProPublica. Returns for subsequent years were not available.
However, the district won’t be allowed to apply for funding in 2022, according to documents obtained through the state’s Freedom of Information Law, or FOIL. The reason, according to the documents, is the district’s failure to provide a report on a grant approved by the organization in December 2020.
According to emails from Steve Wyckoff, president of the foundation’s board of directors — board members do not receive compensation for their work — reports for all grants are due by April 15 each year.
In email correspondence between the foundation and the district over the course of several months in 2021, Wyckoff expressed frustration that the district was unable to produce the required report for a $20,000 grant for a program called HomeRoom, an effort to foster greater communication between school-age families and the school; the purchase of thermometers for families who did not have one to ensure parents did not send students to school with a high temperature and, possibly, Covid-19 symptoms; and a mobile flu vaccine clinic.
The emailed communications from Wyckoff regarding the need for the report involve several members of administrative staff under Superintendent Patricia Garcia. Garcia is currently on paid leave, pending an investigation into a complaint filed with the school board last year. The investigation has been completed, but the district has not announced the report’s details, nor what action will be taken regarding Garcia’s future with the district.
In September, the foundation informed Garcia of the board’s decision to not accept any applications by the district for grants in 2022.
“At our meeting 9/14/21 the Board of the Wyckoff Family Foundation voted to suspend the District’s status of being in good standing, and you are therefore not eligible to submit proposals in 2022,” Wyckoff wrote. “The reason for this action is that, after numerous attempts with multiple employees to obtain a report originally due 4/15/2021, the District has still failed to account for a $20,000 grant, made at your request, to fund thermometers and create the HomeRoom program. …This is an unprecedented action by the Foundation, but we have never before had such (a) flagrant case of non-compliance with our policies. We regret that this may lead to not funding otherwise useful projects in 2022. We look forward to receiving and reviewing reports (for the $20,000 grant and two others in 2021) so that GCSD may once again submit proposals in 2023.”
In response to a request for comment from the Finger Lakes Times, including whether the matter was, in any way, connected to the district’s troubles since Garcia’s arrival, spokesperson Heather Swanson provided the following:
“We have a long and positive history with the Wyckoff Family Foundation,” she said. “They have been very generous with the district in supporting teacher projects, which has done much to improve student outcomes. The district regrets that report deadlines were missed because of concerns raised by our financial auditors about the initial grant proposal for HomeRoom. We believe this was an isolated incident and are working to ensure this does not happen again.
“Since Dr. Davis’s arrival (Acting Superintendent Kathleen Davis), we have been in close communication with the Wyckoff Family Foundation,” Swanson continued. “We are working on revising the original proposal with the same focus and outcomes within the guidelines provided by our financial auditors and the Wyckoff Family Foundation.”
Steve Wyckoff, who lives in Geneva, did not respond to requests for comment by phone and email.
Grant recipients tout importance
One of the Wyckoff-supported recipients, Historic Geneva, can vouch for the foundation’s community impact. The organization has received funding from Wyckoff since 2003, said Director Kerry Lippincott. In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the organization received a grant of more than $12,000 for a local history program geared toward Geneva elementary students.
“With foundation funds we have been able to provide programs for free to the Geneva City School District,” she said.
That included foundation-funded field trips to Historic Geneva’s sites and other activities, Lippincott noted.
“The field trips were extremely important for children who may not otherwise have opportunities to visit museums and other cultural institutions,” Lippincott said. “We are extremely grateful for the Wyckoff Foundation’s support, as it’s crucial in achieving our mission of sharing Geneva’s stories.”
Lippincott said reports for grants are needed to ensure the money is spent as intended.
“Speaking from a museum perspective, it is a common practice for granting agencies to ask for a final report,” she said. “The Wyckoff Foundation provided a list of what to include in the final report and a due date. They emphasized outcomes and attendance. Basically, they wanted to know if we accomplished our project goal(s) and if not why and what are our plans to improve. For us, the level of accountability is not unusual and part of the grant process.”
Jim Adams, rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Genesee Street, which operates St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy, has the highest regard for the foundation and the Wyckoff family, saying they do the philanthropic work not for glory, but for the good of Geneva’s young people, especially those living at or near poverty levels.
“They’re just sincere about wanting to use the resources they have to help others,” Adams said, adding he had not heard about the foundation’s issues with school district.
Adams said the $15,000 grant for scholarships the academy gets each year have provided life-changing experiences for students who do not have the means to pay for music, voice or dance lessons, which can be expensive.
“There are young people whose lives were changed because of the scholarships,” Adams said, adding some have gone onto careers in music education. “(The Wyckoffs) really care. Their generosity is amazing. They want to make a difference.”