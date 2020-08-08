SENECA FALLS — A strike by union workers at Xylem Inc. plants in Seneca Falls and Auburn ended after nine days of picketing.
Members of Local 9832 of the United Steelworkers of America walked out July 26 after rejecting the company’s latest offer of a new contract. The union represents two workers at the Seneca Falls plant on East Bayard Street and 169 workers at the Auburn plant on the west side of that Cayuga County city.
A new negotiating session was conducted last week, and a new agreement was reached and ratified by workers. They returned to work Aug. 4.
Issues in the dispute were an enhanced 401(k) for younger workers and a reduction in health insurance benefits for older workers.
The Auburn plant manufactures residential water and wastewater pumps under the Goulds Water Technology brand. The Seneca Falls facility designs and engineers the pumps.
The previous contract expired July 25.