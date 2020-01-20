PENN YAN — The annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Yates County 4-H is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Penn Yan Elks Lodge #1722, 133 Main St.
The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. There is no charge for children 5 and under.
Tickets are available from 4-H members, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension-Yates County office at 417 Liberty St. (Suite 1024) in Penn Yan, or at the Elks on the day of the dinner.
Proceeds will provide scholarships for 4-Hers to attend camps, go on trips, and attend events that promote leadership, citizenship, and career readiness. It will also support achievement awards recognizing 4-H youth who exhibit strong character and increased skill development, and give back to their communities.
Take-out dinners are available for youth and adult ticket purchases only; they cannot be used for family tickets.
4-H is the nation’s largest out-of-school youth development and empowerment organization. In the U.S., programs allow six million young people to take part in hands-on learning experiences in health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement.
4-H is open to all youth, ages 5 to 19, who want to have fun, learn new skills, and explore the world around them. Youth who participate in 4-H create connections with compassionate adults who help them grow into competent, caring, contributing members of society.
Anyone interested in joining 4-H or would like to volunteer can contact the Yates County office at (315) 536-5123, or see yates.cce.cornell.edu.