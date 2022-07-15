PENN YAN — Last November, the Cattaraugus County Legislature declared the western New York municipality a “Constitutional County” — opposing what it called overreach by state and federal governments on local government and its citizens’ way of life.
Only time will tell if other counties follow suit, but the Yates County Legislature is considering it.
At Monday’s meeting, Chairwoman Leslie Church appointed an ad hoc committee to look at the issue. It will be co-chaired by legislators Carlie Chilson and Mark Morris, with legislators Tim Cutler, Dick Harper and Jesse Jayne also on the panel.
Church said several county residents have asked the Legislature to look at becoming a Constitutional County. During the public comment portion of recent meetings, Jack Prendergast — chairman of the county Republican Committee and Benton town supervisor — has mentioned the subject as has Joy Schank of Himrod, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.
In a letter to the editor in the Times last November, Schank cited covid lockdowns destroying small businesses. She also criticized mask and vaccine mandates.
Other supporters of Constitutional Counties claim state and federal governments are corrupt and infringe on 2nd Amendment rights. They also criticize immigration policies, among other issues.
“They will be looking into the need, pros and cons of this designation,” Church said of the ad hoc committee.
Chilson said the first committee meeting will be Tuesday.
"We will discuss the future plans at that meeting," Chilson said.
In other Legislature matters:
• HONORING YOUTHS — The Legislature recognized two Penn Yan Academy seniors, Morgan Andersen and Conor Clancy, for their contributions to the community.
Andersen was given a Distinguished Youth Award for her involvement in many community projects. She is a member of the National Honor Society and numerous clubs in school and the community.
Clancy was honored for his Eagle Scout project, “Hometown Heroes,” which resulted in banners with photos of local military veterans being placed on utility poles in Penn Yan.
• OCCUPANCY TAX — The Legislature extended the county’s 4% occupancy tax through 2025. It was established in 2008 for lodging facilities.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the county has collected nearly $7 million since the tax was started; nearly half of that has supported local tourism efforts.
Another $300,000 has benefited organizations involved in recreation projects and resources, while some money has gone into the county’s general fund to keep the property tax rate stable.
• TRIBUTE — The Legislature observed a moment of silence for former legislators Don House and Bob Pridmore, who passed away recently.