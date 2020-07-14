PENN YAN — Yates County’s new traffic diversion program is ready to roll.
The county Legislature approved an agreement with the company running the online driver education program, AdventFS. The Legislature, which met Monday, previously approved a local law to start the program on the recommendation of District Attorney Todd Casella.
The program is geared toward people who commit a common traffic infraction, such as speeding, but don’t want points added to their driver’s license. Offenders must pay an application fee of $250 for an infraction or $350 for a misdemeanor offense for the course, which Casella said is comparable to the fine people would pay if convicted.
If the course is completed successfully, the ticket is dismissed and no points are added to the license. People who commit more serious offenses, such as driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, would not be eligible for the program.
Casella said the program could start later this month.
The meeting was the first in-person gathering held at the legislative chambers since March. It also was accessible by computer and phone.
In other Legislature business:
• COVID-19 — The county’s director of public health, Deb Minor, said there were no new cases of the novel coronavirus in the county over the weekend. As of Monday, the county had 49 positive cases and seven deaths.
There have been more than 4,000 negative tests in the county. Minor added that there have been six positive cases in antibody testing in the county, and about 200 negative tests.
Brian Winslow, the county’s director of emergency services, said his office is supplying masks and hand sanitizer for restaurants. Winslow hopes to have sanitizer on hand for the fall and winter.
• APPOINTMENTS — The Legislature approved the appointment of Craig Prior as the county’s highway superintendent. Prior, who had been the deputy superintendent, succeeds longtime superintendent Dave Hartman, who retired earlier this year.
The Legislature authorized Public Defender Steve Hampsey to fill an assistant public defender position in his office. Legislator Terry Button, citing a hiring freeze approved the Legislature earlier this year, voted no.
Legislature Carlie Chilson said the appointment was made to avoid the county being sued — as other counties have been — for lack of legal representation for the indigent.