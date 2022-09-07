PENN YAN — With a deadline approaching, the Yates County Legislature has backed an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration for a project at the local airport.
At a special meeting Monday, the Legislature approved the acceptance of a grant for more than $267,000 for aircraft de-icing equipment. The federal grant was announced last month.
Legislator Dick Harper, who chairs the board’s airport committee, said the FAA wants the agreement signed before the Legislature’s regular meeting next week. Harper added that the county could lose the grant if it waits longer.
“The FAA is not fun to deal with,” said Harper, noting the agency has given the county short timelines on other airport projects.
County officials said the equipment, which Harper called a de-icing truck, must comply with the FAA’s “Buy American” provisions. Harper added that the county has two environmental options related to de-icing fluids: a recycling company or the fluids being treated by the village of Penn Yan.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the county’s share of purchasing the truck will be 5%, or nearly $14,000. County Attorney Scott Falvey will look over the agreement before it is ratified by both parties.
Harper added that the local match comes from an airport fund in the county budget. That fund comes from fuel sales at the airport, hangar rentals and other income generated at the airport.
In 2019, the county received a grant of nearly $600,000 for a de-icing containment system and emergency equipment at the airport on Old Bath Road, just south of the village.
“The airport gets grants pretty much on a yearly basis, either from the FAA or the state," Harper said. "Sometimes they are for equipment, while some are facility upgrades such as sewer upgrades done recently to support the airport."