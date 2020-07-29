PENN YAN — Yates County voters will decide in November if the county changes its fiscal operations or stays with the status quo.
Following a public hearing Monday, the county Legislature unanimously approved a proposed local law that would make the elected county treasurer a part-time position and see the Legislature appoint a full-time finance director. Legislator Pat Killen was absent.
The measure is subject to a public referendum on Nov. 3.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said there was no local opposition to the law, although the Genesee County treasurer opposed it in a letter.
Flynn, who also is the full-time county treasurer, recommended the change. She does not plan to seek reelection as treasurer in 2021 when her current four-year term is up but hopes to stay on as county administrator, an appointed position.
Flynn said with the county budget now more than $46 million, she doesn’t believe the county can risk having an elected person who does not have a financial background. She added that the treasurer, even in a part-time role, will still have access to all financial records.
Flynn read a statement before Monday’s hearing. She said an appointed finance director could be fired by the Legislature — with due process — if that person is ineffective, but an elected treasurer could not be removed before their four-year term is up.
“The Legislature has no control over the level of transparency with an elected person,” she said. “However, an appointed person would have to be fully transparent in sharing the financials with, at the very least, the Legislature.”
If approved in the referendum, the finance director would begin Jan. 1, 2022 for a two-year term.